SALT LAKE CITY, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, announced it is further enhancing its customer-first, go-to-market strategy with the promotion of Cyrus Hatfield to the role of senior vice president, global sales. In addition, Gary Abad joins the company as vice president of global channels and system integrators.
"Our mission to build a culture of customer closeness has been a long-standing value for Ivanti, leading to both customer loyalty and engagement," said Jeff Abbott, president, Ivanti. "Under the sales and channel leadership of Cyrus and Gary, we are underscoring this customer-first commitment as we build the go-to-market programs that spell success for our customers and channel partners alike."
Hatfield is a transformational senior sales executive with over 25 years of experience in directing revenue growth and sales strategies for technology and enterprise software organizations. He joined Ivanti four years ago, most recently serving as the company's vice president, Americas sales where he played an integral role in the company's merger and acquisition sales integration strategy and go-to-market alignment. Prior to joining Ivanti, he was vice president, digital commerce solutions for Pitney Bowes Software and vice president, North America, enterprise sustainability solutions at Infor.
Abad brings more than 25 years of channel sales expertise to Ivanti. An accomplished channel sales executive, he joins Ivanti following enterprise software channel sales leadership positions with LogRhythm, Meru Networks (acquired by Fortinet), Kaspersky Labs, F5 Networks and Polycom.
Also joining the Ivanti channel leadership team is Leigh Lebow, who has been named senior director of channel marketing. Lebow will spearhead targeted channel marketing and sales enablement programs to further engage and activate the global Ivanti solution partner network. With more than 20 years of channel marketing experience, she joins Ivanti from Infor where she drove the company's partner network enablement and education programs. Prior to Infor, Lebow held channel marketing leadership positions with Kaspersky Lab and CA (now Broadcom).
Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.