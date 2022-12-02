Support Local Journalism

After decades of community discussions, two local companies selected for their focus and unique ability to guide and manage residents' vision

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah's top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah.


