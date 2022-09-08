Support Local Journalism

The acquisition of Emmersion's state-of-the-art testing platform broadens IXL Learning's language and literacy offerings

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning, developer of personalized learning products used by millions of people worldwide, announced it has acquired Emmersion, the Utah-based leader in certifying language ability through artificial intelligence. Emmersion's platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data insights into language proficiency scores.

