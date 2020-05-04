PARK CITY, Utah, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Wolfskin North America, the German-founded producer of outdoor apparel and gear, announced today the launch of their highly-anticipated U.S. online store, us.jackwolfskin.com.
The Jack Wolfskin E-commerce site is designed to provide online shoppers with European-designed, long-lasting and sustainable products.
Jack Wolfskin's U.S. site offers a wide-range of apparel for women, men and children. In addition to clothing, the site will also feature every day and technical packs and equipment.
The Spring/Summer 2020 collection is entirely PFC-free, and includes sustainably produced technologies and materials, such as organic cotton and 100% recycled jackets and fleeces.
"At Jack Wolfskin, we hope to inspire everyone to experience the outdoors, whether that's hiking a trail, exploring a state park, or taking a family walk around the neighborhood," said Diana Seung, General Manager for Jack Wolfskin North America.
"We are excited to launch our new site and equip our customers for their own adventures, wherever they may be. We know the proven benefits that nature has for mental health and balance, and as we navigate the present situation, we hope to encourage and support everyone to get back to the outdoors, safely and comfortably, as they are able to."
About Jack Wolfskin
Jack Wolfskin is a major producer of outdoor apparel and equipment headquartered in Idstein, Germany, with a North America office in Park City, Utah. Founded in 1981, the company has grown to become a leading outdoor brand across Europe and Asia. The company is rooted in sustainability and focused on designing ethical and eco-conscious products, as well as promoting fair and humane working conditions.
In January 2019, Jack Wolfskin was acquired by Callaway Golf Company.
