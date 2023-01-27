Support Local Journalism

Organization known for championing the best food experiences in the U.S. lists 4 Utah locations, 7 chefs as potential winners

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America's food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.


