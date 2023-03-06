Jane.com, a female-driven online marketplace, celebrates International Women’s Day.

Jane.com, a female-driven online marketplace, celebrates International Women’s Day.

 By Jane

Who is Jane? She's Every Woman. Every Moment. Every Day.

LEHI, Utah, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane.com is a curated boutique marketplace by women, for women. Built on more than 2,000 women-owned businesses across the U.S. featuring the latest in women's fashion trends, accessories, home décor, children's clothing and more, International Women's Day is every day on Jane. The company is proudly celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day with a curated feed of empowerment products and seller success stories through its inspirational blog


