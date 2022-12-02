Janet Rios

Janet Rios

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MODESTO, Calif. , Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Janet Rios, a Mexican migrant, has completed her new book "Ixchel Menchu": an interesting piece that follows the journey of a Mayan superheroine, Ixchel Menchu. It's a character-driven story about the origin of her abilities and her growth as a hero and a ruler. The story also portrays the Mayan gods and the culture and traditions of the indigenous people.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.