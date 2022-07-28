Expanded offering continues JASE Medical's mission to empower consumers during the unexpected
SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JASE Medical, a unique online medical service that offers life-saving medications to help consumers be medically prepared during the unexpected, today announced new additions to their emergency medications kit, the Jase Case.
Many consumers would not be prepared if they found themselves cut off from modern medical care and treatment during foreign travel, outdoor adventures, natural disasters, and pandemics. JASE Medical empowers people to care for themselves and their loved ones during these scenarios. United States and Canada residents can use JASE Medical's service to consult with a board-certified physician online and obtain emergency antibiotics in the Jase Case. The Jase Case already includes a long-term supply of standard antibiotics - Amoxicillin-Clavulanate, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin, Doxycycline, and Metronidazole - to treat the most common and most deadly bacterial infections. In addition, JASE now offers these add-on options:
Fluconazole. Used to treat common yeast infections (such as vaginal candidiasis)
Ondansetron (Zofran). Used to treat: Nausea and vomiting
"We are excited to be able to offer new treatment options," said Shawn Rowland, M.D., founder and CEO of JASE Medical. "These additional treatment options mean we now cover all of the most common ailments for world travelers or others who may find difficulty accessing prompt medical care."
As a board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Rowland has seen first-hand how timely access to medical care and treatment is lacking in our country - and decided to change that by founding JASE Medical. The service is supported by a highly-qualified group of experts in both infectious disease and primary care - including experts from Harvard, Columbia, Stanford, and the Mayo Clinic. Together, they are leading the way in medical preparedness for individuals of all ages and backgrounds making sure they have access to life-saving medications to care for themselves and their loved ones during the unexpected.
Founded in 2020 in Utah, JASE Medical was created with the mission of empowering people to be better prepared medically. This one-of-a-kind medical service was developed in partnership with world-class medical experts from Boston's Children's Hospital, Columbia University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, and The University of Utah. JASE Medical offers U.S. and Canadian residents the opportunity to consult with a board-certified doctor online and obtain emergency antibiotics in advance of travel or for emergency use. JASE Medical will soon also be available to Australian residents.