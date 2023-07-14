Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, announced that Jason Baumgartner has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In the newly created role, Baumgartner will be responsible for overseeing and connecting all of eAssist's revenue-related functions.

"As eAssist grows, so must our team. The newest expansion will enable us to continue growing so we can serve even more dental offices," said Dr. James Anderson, eAssist CEO and Co-Founder. "We are especially excited that this new role will be filled by the highly-qualified Jason Baumgartner. His experience will perfectly complement that of our current team. As CRO, Jason will oversee eAssist's revenue strategy – assisting in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experience, and revenue operations."


