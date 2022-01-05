SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Major League Soccer has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group.
Blitzer also has an ownership stake in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Premier League’s Crystal Palace. Smith Entertainment Group, led by Ryan Smith, owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
The league’s Board of Governors announced approval of the sale Wednesday. The deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club’s Zions Bank Training Center. A news conference introducing the new owners was set for Thursday.
“David and Ryan’s teams have become synonymous with how athletics and community intersect, as they have demonstrated leading world-class organizations outside of professional soccer,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Both understand the tremendous value that sports teams bring to a community, and they are deeply committed to Utah. This is a proven ownership group that brings resources and experience to elevate every aspect of the RSL organization.”
Dell Loy Hansen was the previous owner of the club but put it up for sale in August 2020. At that time, after players sat out a game in protest of racial injustice, Hansen had made comments criticizing the team on Salt Lake City radio show.
“The disrespect was profound to me personally,” he said. Hansen apologized for the comments later that day on a different radio program.
In the wake of the initial controversy, a report from The Athletic detailed Hansen’s alleged use of racially charged remarks and a racial slur. The MLS soon launched an investigation, and the following night Real Salt Lake announced Hansen was taking a leave of absence.
A release from Hansen two days after he went on leave announced plans to sell and indicated he hoped the team would remain in Utah.
“After deep consideration and soul-searching, my wife Julie and I agree that the best way forward for the Real Salt Lake family is to assume new ownership and a refreshed vision,” the statement from Hansen read. “We are fully invested in supporting the transition to new ownership and will work diligently to try to ensure that the Club stays within our community.”
Unable to find a buyer, the league took over the sales process in January 2021.
“I want to acknowledge Dell Loy Hansen’s significant efforts to build the sport of soccer in the state of Utah and for his commitment to Major League Soccer,” Garber said in a statement following Hansen’s announcement of intent to sell in 2020.
Hansen has been behind numerous commercial ventures in the Logan area, including the Sports Academy, RSL Youth Academy soccer facility, and various Wasatch Property Management projects.