An entirely new collection of eye-catching, efficient and terrain-capable Jeep® brand concept vehicles will be unveiled and driven off road during the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari™ (April 1-9, 2023) in Moab, Utah. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept, and three additional Jeep 4xe concept vehicles are testament to the Jeep brand’s commitment to Zero Emission Freedom and 4x4 capability leadership.

 By STELLANTIS

  • Impressive lineup of Easter Jeep Safari concepts from Jeep® heading to Moab, Utah, April 1-9
  • Seven one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability
  • Jeep brand's mission of Zero Emission Freedom takes charge with four new electrified concept vehicles, including the reimagined Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0
  • All concept vehicles are equipped with an array of advanced powertrains and showcase the latest prototype and production parts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An entirely new collection of eye-catching, efficient and mission-capable concept vehicles will be unveiled and driven off road during the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari, April 1-9, 2023, in Moab, Utah, the Jeep® brand's home away from home.


