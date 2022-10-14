Jesús M. Landa

Jesús M. Landa

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jesús Landa, a radio communications graduate, has completed his new book "La Raya": a potent read about the line that separates the United States from Mexico. Jesús Landa is someone who knows what it feels like to live and survive, inside and outside the line. In this intimate storytelling, he shares his first-hand experiences as a Mexican migrant trying to make it big in America.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.