ESCALANTE, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JET Hospitality, the leading Lifestyle Lodging provider in the Rocky Mountain Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce its brand expansion into the Southwest Region with its recent acquisition and opening of newest property, Escalante Cabins & RV in Southern Utah. This pristine 95-unit property offers a mix of Cabins, Tiny Homes, RV, and Camping on 24+ acres nestled above the Escalante River. The property is minutes from the Grand Staircase National Monument and a quick trip to other Grand Circle favorites, Bryce Canyon and Zion.

An emerging leader in the Outdoor Travel segment, JET's mission is to connect guests with the great outdoors through alternative accommodations, (like Glamping, Lodge, Tiny Home, and Full hook up RV). They've expanded their offerings in 2023 by adding beyond-the norm, planned experiences for guests like trail riding, kayaking tours, rafting trips, hot spring day expeditions, and more. Their goal is to deliver a 360-degree travel experience to guests by meeting both their unique lodging and experience demand.


