...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
JET Hospitality in Growth Mode - Completes $2.9MM Acquisition of 95-Unit Escalante Cabins & RV (Escalante, UT) - JET Opens 7th Location with Access to Grand Staircase National Monument Along the Grand Circle, Expanding Brand Coverage into Southwest Region - Now Accepting Bookings, May 24, 2023
ESCALANTE, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JET Hospitality, the leading Lifestyle Lodging provider in the Rocky Mountain Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce its brand expansion into the Southwest Region with its recent acquisition and opening of newest property, Escalante Cabins & RV in Southern Utah. This pristine 95-unit property offers a mix of Cabins, Tiny Homes, RV, and Camping on 24+ acres nestled above the Escalante River. The property is minutes from the Grand Staircase National Monument and a quick trip to other Grand Circle favorites, Bryce Canyon and Zion.
An emerging leader in the Outdoor Travel segment, JET's mission is to connect guests with the great outdoors through alternative accommodations, (like Glamping, Lodge, Tiny Home, and Full hook up RV). They've expanded their offerings in 2023 by adding beyond-the norm, planned experiences for guests like trail riding, kayaking tours, rafting trips, hot spring day expeditions, and more. Their goal is to deliver a 360-degree travel experience to guests by meeting both their unique lodging and experience demand.
