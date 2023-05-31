Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Experience the latest cloud-based Jewelry POS platform at The 2023 JCK Show

PROVO, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having the ability to make customers aware of options to protect their purchases is a top priority for jewelry retailers today. That's why Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of modern jewelry retailers, and Jewelers Mutual® Group came together to bring this capability to jewelry retailers across the nation. This seamless experience is helping drive customer satisfaction by delivering a fast and easy way for customers to explore the coverage they need when purchasing jewelry. The benefits of this collaboration will be on display at The JCK Show (booth #58079) in Las Vegas from June 2 - 5, 2023.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.