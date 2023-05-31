...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...From this morning to noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1357 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate near action stage with a
maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs) early Thursday
morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Jewel360 and Jewelers Mutual® Group Integrate to Help Customers Reach New Heights of Success
Experience the latest cloud-based Jewelry POS platform at The 2023 JCK Show
PROVO, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having the ability to make customers aware of options to protect their purchases is a top priority for jewelry retailers today. That's why Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of modern jewelry retailers, and Jewelers Mutual® Group came together to bring this capability to jewelry retailers across the nation. This seamless experience is helping drive customer satisfaction by delivering a fast and easy way for customers to explore the coverage they need when purchasing jewelry. The benefits of this collaboration will be on display at The JCK Show (booth #58079) in Las Vegas from June 2 - 5, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.