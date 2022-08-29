Support Local Journalism

Jewel360 joins top-industry retailers and vendors in the premier jewelers' cooperative

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of jewelry retailers, announced today that it has been accepted as a vendor member of the Retail Jewelers Organization (RJO). Jewel360 will now be part of an exclusive network of more than 1,000 of the most successful independent jewelers and vendors around the nation.

