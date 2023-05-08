Support Local Journalism

PROVO, Utah, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of modern jewelry retailers, announced today that it is working together with Jewelers Mutual® Group to enable jewelry retailers to offer care plans and facilitate the submission of items descriptions for insurance quotes directly from Jewelers Mutual through the Jewel360 POS at the time of purchase, through an integration with the Zingby Jewelers Mutual Group® platform. The integration empowers jewelry retailers with new service offerings that drive revenue, build customer loyalty, and ensure peace of mind for customers with a seamless experience to insure their new jewelry purchase.


