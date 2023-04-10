Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus, the leading provider of project management software for roofers, recently announced the acquisition of Roofer Marketers, a digital marketing agency specializing in the roofing industry. This acquisition will expand JobNimbus' CRM capabilities for the roofing industry and provide Roofer Marketers' clients with a more robust solution.

JobNimbus's all-in-one software is designed to help contractors streamline their workflows, track their projects, and grow their businesses. With the acquisition of Roofer Marketers, JobNimbus will be able to execute the full customer journey at the highest level. All client processes from awareness to consideration, purchases to fulfillment, and customer satisfaction to loyalty will be completely seamless, enhancing the core mission of making contractors heroes.


