...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
JobNimbus Acquires Roofer Marketers - Expanding Capabilities for Roofing Contractors
LEHI, Utah, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus, the leading provider of project management software for roofers, recently announced the acquisition of Roofer Marketers, a digital marketing agency specializing in the roofing industry. This acquisition will expand JobNimbus' CRM capabilities for the roofing industry and provide Roofer Marketers' clients with a more robust solution.
JobNimbus's all-in-one software is designed to help contractors streamline their workflows, track their projects, and grow their businesses. With the acquisition of Roofer Marketers, JobNimbus will be able to execute the full customer journey at the highest level. All client processes from awareness to consideration, purchases to fulfillment, and customer satisfaction to loyalty will be completely seamless, enhancing the core mission of making contractors heroes.
"Our most requested JobNimbus feature has been to add marketing tools," says Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. "By combining our leading CRM/project management software with Roofer Marketers' expertise in digital marketing, we now have the most comprehensive solution to help roofers grow their businesses."
"We're excited to join forces with JobNimbus and provide our clients with even more value," said Jim Ahlin, Co-Founder of Roofer Marketers. "Our combined solution will allow roofing contractors to have additional resources and talent to put towards marketing efforts."
With the expanded CRM capabilities and marketing services, roofing contractors can focus on growing their businesses with the help of the powerful JobNimbus platform and Roofer Marketers' digital marketing expertise. The acquisition is expected to benefit the roofing industry as a whole by opening new doors for growth and innovation in the space.
About JobNimbus: JobNimbus is a best-in-class CRM (customer relationship management software) for contractors. This Utah-based company has been in business since 2013, and thousands of roofing business heroes trust JobNimbus.
About Roofer Marketers: Roofer Marketers is a comprehensive digital marketing agency specializing in the roofing industry. Since 2018, the Minnesota-based company offers a range of services, including search engine optimization, paid ads management, website design, and lead management.
