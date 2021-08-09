LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus and Global Payments Integrated have announced a new integration for JobNimbus users. The exciting integration allows JobNimbus users ease of access to payment receiving services provided by the leading technology companies. The integration is available now through the JobNimbus application.
"We are proud to have Global Payments Integrated as a partner," said Monroe Mckay, Senior Director of Business Development at JobNimbus. "Every new integration makes our product so much better for users. Global Payments Integrated has some of the best rates in the industry, so our customers can save more money while collecting more payments. It's going to make such a big difference for contractor profitability."
The new integration will include the following features:
- Payments anytime and anywhere: the ability to easily accept all major payment types
- Pay-by-link: request credit card payments by emailing a secure link to customers for contactless payments
- Automatic card updates: Lost, stolen, and expired credit cards are automatically updated to reduce declined payments
- Advanced security: cardholder data is kept safe through full encryption and tokenization
- Text-to-pay (coming soon): An even easier way to collect payments
Those wishing to use the new integration are invited to contact their JobNimbus representative for more information or visit https://lp.globalpaymentsintegrated.com/jobnimbus/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
About Global Payments Integrated:
Global Payments Integrated helps businesses succeed by delivering secure and personalized payment solutions, allowing developers of business management solutions to accept payments through their systems and add value to their software. While many processors offer payments tied to antiquated platforms designed to support standalone systems, the Global Payments Integrated platform provides custom, scalable and fast payment solution integration - accommodating the swiftly-shifting ways consumers pay for goods and services. With this visionary payment processing platform, Global Payments Integrated helps business management software companies grow their business through our embedded commerce services, bolster customer loyalty with unique payments solutions, and improve profitability. For more information, go to. http://www.globalpaymentsintegrated.com.
