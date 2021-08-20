LEHI, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus has announced the hiring of Kat Fisher, Director of Growth Services, and Todd Abney, Director of Technical Support. Both hires come as JobNimbus puts a greater emphasis on improving the customer experience and becoming a source for business success tools.
"I think these hires show our commitment to our customers and their journey," said Ben Hodson, Co-founder and CEO of JobNimbus. "Having directors for these teams is going to make our support and success processes significantly more efficient and effective. We can't wait to see what they do."
Fisher is an experienced customer success manager with particular expertise in the technical and telephony fields. Prior to joining JobNimbus, she has worked for Weave HQ in managerial and directorial roles and worked as a customer success manager at InsideSales.com (now called Xant) and PcCareSupport as a director of consumer relations.
Abney has been successful in customer experience and leadership for nearly 30 years. He particularly excels in developing strong customer support practices within teams. He comes to JobNimbus after working as the head of technical client services and technical support at Dealertrack, a self-employed customer support consultant, and VP of global customer support and success at Telogis, A Verizon Company.
In August 2020, JobNimbus started offering a new customer success service, referred to as Growth Services. This groundbreaking team helps business owners using JobNimbus develop best practices for business growth and utilization of industry technology. Hiring directors of Growth Services and Technical Support is the next step in developing even better support for growing businesses that use JobNimbus.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
