LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus announced today the official release of its new mobile app for iOS devices. The app is designed to improve the way contractors run their business in the field with increased mobile functionality. The app is available now in the Apple app store.
"This app is such an innovation in the roofing and home exterior space," said JobNimbus Co-founder and CEO Ben Hodson. "We've designed it to make life easier for contractors and their employees. They'll have access to features that haven't been seen yet in a contractor app, and we're so excited that it's ready to share with the world."
The app gives contractors a business growth partner in their pocket. Through convenient in-app features contractors now have the ability to quickly see and act on what matters most to push their business forward.
The new JobNimbus mobile app includes:
- Job and contact searching that allows field workers to see jobs, pending estimates, and other contacts nearby on a convenient map
- Photo taking with the ability to annotate, tag, and comment on photos within the app
- Convenient home screen views of schedules, tasks, pending estimates, and more
A beta version of the app was initially announced earlier this year prior to the International Roofing Expo. After receiving and implementing feedback from beta users, the app is now ready for public use, and JobNimbus' old app will be discontinued in the near future. The app is available only for iOS devices, but an Android app is currently in development.
JobNimbus is continuing to develop a line of products that allow contractors to grow their business how they want to. Through customizable features, the largest array of integrations in the industry, and business growth advisors, contractors have the tools they need for success.
To download the new app, ensure your device is updated to iOS 15 and visit the Apple App Store today. For a free trial of JobNimbus visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar installation, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
