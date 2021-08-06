LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus has announced the upcoming release of an innovative new app for contractors using the software. The redesigned application will increase contractor productivity with efficient actions and functionality. The leading contractor CRM will showcase a beta version of the app at the 2021 International Roofing Expo in Las Vegas, NV.
"We're really excited about the app and the difference it's going to make for our users," said Ben Hodson, Co-founder and CEO of JobNimbus. "Our original app has been a great resource for a lot of contractors but as we have added developers to our team we've realized we can do so much more. We decided to create a whole new app and we can't wait to share it with our users."
The new app will include a variety of features to help businesses be more organized and work more efficiently. Among those features are:
- Photo annotations: the ability to make notes on images
- Map searching: see nearby customers and filter based on lead status and job type
- Calendar functionality: open jobs and customer records directly from the calendar
International Roofing Expo attendees are invited to visit the JobNimbus booth (booth number 1021) and see the new app. The full version of the app will be released at a later date.
For more information about JobNimbus and included features, please visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
Media Contact
Taylor Edwards, JobNimbus, +1 (855) 964-6287 Ext: 041, taylor.edwards@jobnimbus.com
SOURCE JobNimbus