LEHI, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus is growing, and with over 300% in employee growth since 2019 and over 900% in revenue growth since 2017, you won't soon forget about this software company. Organizations are taking notice too, with JobNimbus being included on four recognition lists so far in June.
Recently, JobNimbus has earned the following recognition:
- Fit Small Business named JobNimbus to the top of its "6 Best Contractor & Construction CRM Software for 2021" on June 9, 2021, naming the software as the best overall CRM for contractors.
- Grojo ranked JobNimbus at #2 on its list of the "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Salt Lake City 2021: Top Startups," with a listed employee growth rate of 126% in the last year.
- Best and Brightest included JobNimbus in its Spring list of the "2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation", joining large companies like Sony and Wing Stop.
- JobNimbus was certified by Great Places to Work, with 94% of employees saying they feel like the company is a great place to work.
"It is so fun to receive this kind of recognition," said Ben Hodson, JobNimbus co-founder and CEO. "Rapid growth can often be really challenging, but we work extremely hard to make the company great in every way. We owe it to our employees and our customers to be the best, so this is a reflection of that effort. We're very proud of what we've accomplished so far."
JobNimbus has had to adapt to change as the company has gained over 100 employees in just one year. Through the formation of new teams, bringing on top-level leadership, and growing and changing day-to-day processes to improve efficiency, these awards show just how well JobNimbus has adapted to the challenges of growth.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
