LEHI, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Sales, Inc., the leader in demo automation for Presales teams, has appointed John Cook as Vice President of Marketing. John will continue to work with Rex Galbraith, CRO, to lead all marketing efforts for global expansion and product category creation.

John is a longstanding member of the Consensus team. Before being promoted to VP of Marketing, John was the Director of Communications. For the past four years, he's been searching out the brightest thought leaders in the Presales space, conducting original research, and working to elevate the B2B software space through Buyer Enablement. He's the author of the Sales Engineering Compensation & Workload Study.


