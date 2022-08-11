Support Local Journalism

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo'Land Fun & Games is pleased to promote their game center as the premier local arcade and hangout spot in the Eagle Mountain area. Whether it is for individuals looking to have an enjoyable night out, or a large party seeking an activity-filled venue, Jo'Land stands out as a top local destination. Guests can grab a game card or book a private party room to maximize their fun at Jo'Land's clean and convenient facility.

Arcades are nothing without their games, which is why Jo'Land hosts a collection of world-class arcade offerings that guests can spend hours enjoying. Games featuring popular names like Halo, Mario Kart DX, and Jurassic Park are positioned alongside classic arcade favorites, such as air hockey and skeeball. Guests would be remiss to forget about Jo'Land's crane games, too, which have impressive prizes up for grabs.

