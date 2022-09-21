Business Technology Summit

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Partner, JourneyTEAM, is inviting business decision makers of all industries to join the Upcoming Business Technology Summit and learn how Microsoft Technologies can improve their businesses operations. This exclusive event on November 2nd and November 3rd 2022, is designed to help businesses reach their unique goals, decrease potential security risks, and most importantly, do so while reducing costs and saving money.

This year's two-day, virtual event features over 30 breakout sessions, product offerings, and top insider tips from JourneyTEAM senior consultants to help you identify and implement the tools you need while keeping costs down. As JourneyTEAM specializes in all three Microsoft Clouds, the event sessions are broken up into these categories:

