SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The expansion now permits students from Colorado to receive their BSN degree from Utah-based Joyce University.

The accredited program requires no prerequisites, provides a flexible format for local and distance learners, and prepares graduates to take the National Council Licensure Exam upon completion.


