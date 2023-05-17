...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Expands Accelerated BSN Program to Arizona in 2023
By Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The expansion now permits qualifying students from Arizona to obtain their BSN degree from Utah-based Joyce University.
The accredited program is designed for career changers with an existing bachelor's degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing in just 20-months. The program has no prerequisites and provides a flexible format that accommodates both local and distance learners. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) upon completion of the program.
The accelerated BSN program accommodates distance education students with the majority of course work completed asynchronously online through virtual classrooms. Residential clinical experiences are completed at facilities within the state, and in-person labs occur during the 3rd, 4th, and 5th semesters in pre-scheduled weeks at Joyce University's state-of-the-art, immersive Center for Simulation in Draper, Utah. Joyce provides out-of-state learners with an optional stipend to cover travel, lodging, and meals as part of the program tuition so students can join their Utah classmates for dynamic, hands-on learning and skill development.
"We're excited to extend the Joyce University aBSN program to students in Arizona," says Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Joyce University. "The flexibility of distance learning combined with our robust curriculum, talented faculty, and immersive experiential learning environment makes this an ideal program for students seeking an accelerated path to a bachelor's degree in the nursing field."
As one of Utah's largest nursing schools, Joyce University launched their aBSN program in 2020 with a focus on preparing professionals seeking a career change to nursing with the skills to practice caring, compassionate nursing, to confidently use technology and other healthcare resources, and be prepared for licensure and certification in as little as 20 months. Students learn evidence-based approaches to help improve their patients' quality-of-life through holistic (physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual) assessment of the individual. Accelerated BSN nursing graduates will be prepared to work in a variety of practice settings including school-based, home health, mental health, and hospital settings.
Joyce University offers premier clinical experiences that take place in adult, obstetrics, mental health, pediatric, and other in-patient facilities that enable students to explore many areas of the nursing profession as they progress through their nursing school journey. Learn more about their BSN Residency Requirements.
For more information about Joyce University and its innovative nursing programs, visit joyce.edu.
ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY
Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.
