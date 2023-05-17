Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The expansion now permits qualifying students from Arizona to obtain their BSN degree from Utah-based Joyce University.

The accredited program is designed for career changers with an existing bachelor's degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing in just 20-months. The program has no prerequisites and provides a flexible format that accommodates both local and distance learners. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) upon completion of the program.


