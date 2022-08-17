Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's Occupational Therapy Assistant Associate of Science program. The expansion permits students from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Texas to receive their OTA degree from Joyce University.

