SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College, recently launched its Associate of Science in Respiratory Care program. The new flexible degree blends online instruction with in-person skills training to help students earn ASRC, while balancing school life with other priorities.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of respiratory therapists is projected to grow 23 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with an aging workforce, has dramatically increased the need for therapists.

