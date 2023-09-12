Students can start their careers in as little as 20 months.
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences launched its hybrid Associate of Science in Nursing program in Colorado, providing a pathway to nursing licensure in as little as 20 months.
No prerequisites or prior experience are required to enroll in the program, and it only takes a year and a half to complete. Exceeding the national NCLEX average for ASN programs in 2023, with a 97.59% NCLEX pass rate in Q2 of 2023, Joyce University stands apart as a top choice for aspiring nurses who wish to enter their new careers well-prepared and as soon as possible.
"Joyce University helps future nurses receive high quality education and training quickly," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, President and CEO of Joyce University. "The nursing shortage is real, and our mission is to remove as many barriers to entry as we can by bringing flexible and accessible quality education to aspiring Colorado nurses."
With Joyce University's hybrid model, students attend lectures online taught by experienced nursing educators, complete in-person clinical rotations in Colorado, and get hands-on experiential training through in-person simulation immersions at their industry-leading simulation center located at the Draper, Utah campus. Students have the option to include travel accommodation as part of their cost of attendance.
"Preparing students to enter the demanding field of nursing goes beyond high-quality classroom learning," said Dr. Janet Houston, Dean of Nursing at Joyce University. "Our industry-leading Joyce Johnson Center of Simulation gives students the opportunity to see what a real day of treating patients is like, complete with lifelike scenarios, full-length shifts, and opportunities to put classroom knowledge into practice."
Enrollment is now open for Colorado students, with the next cohort starting on January 8, 2024. Students who enroll in the program will complete 69 credits. Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU), and their Associate of Science in Nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
For more information about Joyce University's Associate of Science in Nursing program, visit joyce.edu.
ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.
