SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward's Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences announced a new partnership to boost the number of registered nurses throughout the state.

The inaugural cohort kicked off the pilot program with nine CNA employees from Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus (JWV). Joyce University and JWV are committed to raising the standard of healthcare in Utah by providing educational pathways to employees that will inspire them to continue their education and become licensed registered nurses in just 20 months through Joyce's accredited ASN program.  The initial cohort began their program in Spring of 2023, with an additional six employees starting the program in May of 2023.


