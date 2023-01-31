Support Local Journalism

Also Ranked Among Top Nursing Programs in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University has been ranked as one of Utah's top nursing schools by nurse.org, Incredible Health, and niche.com, as well as one of the top 50 nursing schools in the US. The reports identified colleges and universities based on a number of criteria including, accreditation, tuition, and graduation rate.


