"At Joyce University, we aspire to create learning environments which transform the lives of the people we serve," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Joyce University. "We strive to be more than an excellent nursing school, we seek to make a positive impact on our community and to continue building our reputation as the first name in nursing education. We're grateful that the hard work of our talented students, faculty, and administration is being recognized as first-rate."
Niche, a platform which connects individuals with their future schools, neighborhoods, or employers, ranked Joyce University as a top nursing program in Utah due to its high acceptance rate and flexible programs. Additionally, Niche ranked Joyce as one of the top five safest college campuses in the nation and a top fifty nursing college in America.
Nurse.org, an organization dedicated to helping nurses at every stage of their careers, leverages reviews and commentary from nurses around the nation for content. Nurse.org ranked Joyce University in the top nursing programs in Utah based on their tuition, NCLEX scores, and flexible programs.
Incredible Health, an organization focused on helping employers find specialized nurses and nurses find their next permanent role, ranked Joyce University of Utah's top nursing programs due to its accreditation, 94% job placement rate, and innovative simulation center.
These organizations took several criteria into consideration while ranking Joyce University, including:
Ratio of total nurse program completions vs. total program completions awarded by the institution, sorted from higher to lower ratios
Annual tuition and fees
Ratio of instructional faculty that are tenured
Acceptance rate percentage
Graduation rate
Reviews
ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.
