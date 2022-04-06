Product Innovation and Customer Support Drive New LIMS Solutions at Labworks
LEHI, Utah, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Utah Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) software company Labworks LLC announced the latest version of their laboratory management software LABWORKS 7 and the launch of new complementary applications "eLIMS," "Exchange Portal," and "Mobile Connect."
In beta testing since May 2021, LABWORKS 7 is a pivotal shift from the company's traditional LIMS to the new "eLIMS" architecture. This 100% web and mobile-based architecture increases LABWORKS' innovation leadership in the changing lab management industry. LABWORKS 7 improvements center on user experience (UX) and accessibility. "LABWORKS has always been known for its robust and flexible backend and now with the eLIMS web and mobile architecture, we have the most advanced and easy-to-use front end," said Labworks CEO Lane Franks.
The LABWORKS 7 release coincides with the launch of several new products:
eLIMS: A highly intuitive web-based user experience that runs on top of the traditional LABWORKS LIMS. This allows customers to use the traditional LABWORKS LIMS parallel to the new eLIMS solution.
Exchange Portal (XP): A self-service portal that facilitates clear communication between laboratories and their external customers and partners by allowing them to submit work orders, track progress, and easily access final results and reports. LABWORKS XP was first developed in partnership with a large government agricultural agency whose stringent requirements meant XP was designed with scalability, security, and flexibility at the forefront.
Mobile Connect: Designed for those working remotely in the field or across a large facility, Mobile Connect lets users collect, process, and monitor samples remotely from any Android, iOS, or Windows device.
Franks believes LABWORKS 7 and the new products perfectly demonstrate Labworks' commitment to product innovation. "Good things happen when you put customers first and focus on product innovation and quality. Product innovation combined with our increased efforts in customer support has led to 100% customer retention over the past six years and a 30% annual growth rate," Franks said. "Much of our growth comes from existing customers expanding their use of LABWORKS which shows that our customers trust us and agree with our direction."
Labworks LLC, has been a leader in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) solutions since 1985 and is the provider of the industry-leading LABWORKS LIMS product suite. Contact Labworks today for a LIMS Software demo.
