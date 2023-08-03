...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch
Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80
North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small
streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban
flooding. Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are
also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast across
northern Utah through Thursday morning. Areas of heavy
rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are forecast.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be especially cautious when driving at night when it is harder to
recognize flood dangers.
&&
Justin Boots is a proud sponsor of the annual Fiesta Days Rodeo Reading Challenge: students read over 2 MILLION MINUTES
The annual Fiesta Days Rodeo Reading Challenge recently concluded, and the event was a tremendous success! Students from kindergarten to fifth grade in the Spanish Fork area embraced the challenge with great enthusiasm, collectively logging an impressive 2,076,500 minutes of reading. That's equivalent to approximately 35,000 hours or an astounding four years of reading in just one month!
One school stood out from the rest, demonstrating their dedication to the challenge. Park Elementary led the way, with students averaging an impressive 25 minutes of reading per day. Their commitment and hard work are truly commendable.
The Rodeo Reading Challenge, an initiative that has been running for eight years, aims to promote literacy and uphold Spanish Fork's rich Western heritage. Over the years, the challenge has witnessed significant growth and participation. This year's remarkable achievement highlights the dedication of both students and teachers involved.
During the challenge, students diligently recorded their reading minutes, fueling their excitement and motivation. At the end of the challenge, students who met their class reading goal had their names entered into a drawing. Each school held its own drawing, selecting one winner from each grade. These winners were rewarded with two free tickets to the highly anticipated Fiesta Days Rodeo and were recognized for their exceptional reading achievements in-arena. Their accomplishments were celebrated in front of a vibrant and appreciative audience, adding to their sense of accomplishment. Additionally, two of these students from each school were selected as grand prize winners. These lucky students were awarded a fantastic prize package, including a pair of Justin cowboy boots, a Ream's Western Outfitters rodeo shirt, a pair of Wrangler jeans, a Resistol cowboy hat, and two tickets to the rodeo.
"We extend our sincere congratulations to all the students who participated in the Fiesta Days Rodeo Reading Challenge," said Tom Feller, Director of Event Marketing. "Their dedication to reading is inspiring and will undoubtedly set them on the path to success. Their accomplishments are a testament to their hard work and to the support of their teachers and families.
Justin was the first corporate partner for the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo Reading Challenge and has remained a proud partner since. To learn more about this special rodeo and its reading challenge, please visit Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast.
About Justin Boots
Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.
