SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Fiesta Days Rodeo Reading Challenge recently concluded, and the event was a tremendous success! Students from kindergarten to fifth grade in the Spanish Fork area embraced the challenge with great enthusiasm, collectively logging an impressive 2,076,500 minutes of reading. That's equivalent to approximately 35,000 hours or an astounding four years of reading in just one month!


