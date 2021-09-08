SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juvo Ventures, the double-bottom line venture capital firm focused on improving quality, access, and outcomes across the education-to-work lifecycle, today announced its second Bridge to Success program. Bridge to Success is a unique four-month immersive development program for founders of early stage high-impact technology-enabled startups. Applications will be accepted through October 17, 2021 via JuvoVC.com, the company's website. Juvo expects to accept 6 – 10 applicants for the highly-competitive program.
Juvo invests significant time and resources in the accepted Bridge to Success start-ups, helping the ed-tech founders hone their business growth strategy in preparation for raising Series A funding. The program includes individual mentoring sessions with Juvo Co-Founders and Managing Partners Maia Sharpley and André Bennin, deep strategy sessions designed to help Bridge to Success companies solidify an action plan and grow their reach in the industry, and open office hours each week for ad-hoc support as needed. The cohort of entrepreneur founders collaborate and learn from unique perspectives and shared experiences.
"With Juvo's double-bottom line investment focus, we seek to grow businesses that use innovative new technologies to broaden access to education and careers to a diverse range of students, families and job-seekers," said Juvo Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Partner Maia Sharpley. "The Bridge to Success program identifies top new ed-tech players on the path to success and infuses the leadership of these companies with support to grow; we are seeking to broaden and diversify the field through our structured, immersive development program."
In 2020, Juvo launched Bridge to Success. The inaugural cohort of Bridge to Success companies included six leading-edge technology-enabled education companies, all of which applied strategies learned in the program to successfully position for their Series A funding round.
"Mentoring our Bridge to Success cohort of founders is one of my favorite aspects of my role," said Juvo Co-Founder and Managing Partner André Bennin. "An integral part of the Bridge to Success program is pulling back the curtain for the founders on Juvo's own investment process, providing visibility into the expectations of investors so that each of the startups can reevaluate and tighten their value propositions and be best-prepared to launch a Series A fundraising round."
Lateesha Thomas, Co-Founder of Onramp and member of the 2020 inaugural Bridge to Success cohort, said: "As a black woman entrepreneur, it's invaluable to have the support and backing of a firm that is both deeply invested in my success as a founder and the outcomes of the candidates we work with. Our participation in Juvo's Bridge to Success program was the catalytic event that led to our successful funding round this year. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Juvo team for years to come."
Fellow Bridge to Success 2020 cohort member Will Fan, Founder of NewCampus, added: "Juvo's Bridge to Success program was absolute accelerant for NewCampus. Over the course of 6 weeks, the workshops and one-on-one discussions completely reshaped the way we approached our narrative, prepared our financials and overall how we positioned NewCampus for Series A. Dre, Maia, and the rest of the team understand what it takes to build a world-class future of work and learning business. We're incredibly lucky, and excited to have them playing for our team."
To qualify for consideration, Bridge to Success applicant start-ups must meet the following criteria:
- Focus on technology-enabled education solutions, from early childhood to adult
- Diverse management
- Seed stage round(s) already completed and successful; currently preparing for Series A
- Over $500K in recurring revenue
- Applicant Founders must be available for immersive program over the November 2021 – February 2022 timeframe
Eligible start-ups are encouraged to apply by the October 17 deadline at https://www.juvovc.com/bridge-to-success/
About Juvo
Juvo Ventures is a double bottom line venture capital firm focused on early stage technology-enabled education companies across the education-to-work lifecycle that improve quality, access, and outcomes. Juvo's goal is to catalyze a global initiative to develop the innovation that will redefine education that improves quality, expand access, and optimizes outcomes for the next century and beyond. More information is available at JuvoVC.com. For company updates, follow Juvo Ventures on LinkedIn.
