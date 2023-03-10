Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is an ultra-premium dog food formulated with responsibly-raised beef, nutrient-dense organ meat, omega-packed salmon, gut-healthy vegetables, and Katherine Heigl’s favorite canine-specific superfoods such as chia seeds ...

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Dog Food Supports Your Dog's Smooth Digestion, Healthy Energy Levels, and Easy-moving Joints.

PARK CITY, Utah, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch™, founded by actress, animal advocate, and philanthropist Katherine Heigl, has sold over 1 million bags of their air-dried dog food Superfood Complete™ in less than 10 months. Badlands Ranch prioritizes responsible food preparation practices by ensuring maximum freshness and nutritional quality through freeze-drying and air-drying their products. Superfood Complete is formulated with powerhouse superfoods to support your dog's skin, coat, digestion, immune function, and energy.*


