...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Kathy Roberts CEO of Switch Reward Card sitting with Bradley Willden COO/President of Switch Reward Card and their team.
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch Reward Card will be a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem that will offer debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world. As CEO, Kathy Roberts hopes to transform how people engage with cryptocurrencies. And with over 20 years of experience in the consumer credit card industry, Roberts is no stranger to shaping how people interact with their money.
In 1986, Roberts began her career at Discover Card as a "dawner," or early executive team member. She progressed through several executive positions, including VP of Operations, and was the company's first female Director of Field Operations based in Columbus, Ohio.
Roberts continued to excel at Discover, eventually rising to the position of President of Discover Bank from 2000 to 2006. During her tenure as President, Roberts became the first woman to chair the Delaware Banker's Association and achieved the FDIC's highest rating for Community Reinvestment Act. Roberts was also appointed as Business Council to the Delaware Bank Commissioner by the Governor of Delaware.
In addition to her professional endeavors, Roberts has also contributed significantly to numerous non-profits, including The History Makers, Village Drill/WHOLIVEs, The New Mexico Museum Foundation, and the Delaware Junior Achievement organization. She is also on the Board of Directors of several companies, including Galvan, a blockchain healthcare company.
ABOUT Switch
Switch will be a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain will be empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees will be rewarded with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch will offer debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world.
This Press Release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements discuss plans, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning the business, operations, markets, risks, and other similar matters. There may be events in the future that we cannot accurately predict or control. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not plan to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
