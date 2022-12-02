Kathy Roberts CEO of Switch Reward Card sitting with Bradley Willden COO/President of Switch Reward Card and their team.

 By Switch Reward Card

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch Reward Card will be a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem that will offer debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world. As CEO, Kathy Roberts hopes to transform how people engage with cryptocurrencies. And with over 20 years of experience in the consumer credit card industry, Roberts is no stranger to shaping how people interact with their money.


