Brandless' eco-friendly luggage is among the top-rated luggage sets to make summer traveling a breeze
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Made from recycled materials, Brandless' Checked Luggage suitcase takes the guesswork out of finding the best bag for the best summer trip. Katie Couric media recognized the suitcase in its list of the cutest and most affordable luggage for upcoming travel. They mention that "if you're extra careful about buying eco-friendly products, this Brandless suitcase might appeal to you. With an interior lining made with recycled PET plastic, you can rest assured that your money is going to a company that values recycled material."
The lightweight polycarbonate shell includes top and side handles for easy carrying and reinforced corners to ensure it can take even the hardest of travel days. Katie Couric says that "the fact that it's made of reused plastic doesn't affect its integrity: One reviewer says, '136 flights later my bag has almost no marks and has no damage'." With Brandless' 100-day promise, summer travelers can be assured of purchasing a quality product, made of quality materials, without the brand name price.
Brandless also offers a travel bundle to provide more space for longer vacations. Including everything from packing cubes to foldable backpacks, all made of eco-friendly recycled materials to ensure summer travel is sustainable.
For more information about Brandless travel essentials, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families, and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging, and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.