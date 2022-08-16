Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Brandless' eco-friendly luggage is among the top-rated luggage sets to make summer traveling a breeze

LINDON, Utah,  Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Made from recycled materials, Brandless' Checked Luggage suitcase takes the guesswork out of finding the best bag for the best summer trip. Katie Couric media recognized the suitcase in its list of the cutest and most affordable luggage for upcoming travel. They mention that "if you're extra careful about buying eco-friendly products, this Brandless suitcase might appeal to you. With an interior lining made with recycled PET plastic, you can rest assured that your money is going to a company that values recycled material."

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you