HEBER CITY, Utah, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemper Snowboards today announced a new partnership with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite x Kemper Fantom Snowboards.
The new Fortnite branded collection will feature Kemper's popular Fantom snowboard model embellished with legendary Fortnite characters in sizes 150cm, 154cm, 156cm, and 158cm.
"We are super excited to have partnered with the amazing team at Fortnite to offer some fun and distinctive snowboard graphics that provide a synergy between both of our brands," said Kemper Owner and CEO, Jib Hunt.
The partnership was brokered by IMG, Fortnite's exclusive worldwide agency for consumer products licensing.
About Kemper Snowboards
Originally established in 1987, Kemper Snowboards is based out of Heber City, Utah, and is bringing snowboarding back to the people. You don't have to sacrifice quality hardware to have a good time, and you don't need to wear all black to take it seriously. At the end of the day, it's just us and the mountain. Let's have some fun with it. Or in short, bringing the fun back into snowboarding.
About Fortnite
With more than 400 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is a place where you can create your own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch and play alongside a global community with friends. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services. Learn more at www.fortnite.com.
About IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.