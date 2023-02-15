Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • Free throw shooting game inspired by "Legends of the Driveway" creative campaign for the Kia Telluride celebrates where the love for basketball begins
  • Attendees can meet current and past NBA players throughout the weekend
  • Kia will gift a few lucky basketball fans with tickets to Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- This weekend, Salt Lake City will be the basketball world's "center court" with the 72nd NBA All-Star Game taking place on Sunday, February 19, at Vivint Arena. And as the Official Automotive Partner of the NBA, Kia America is providing basketball fans with an interactive experience that includes a free throw shooting game, on-site vehicle displays, and appearances by NBA players. In addition, throughout the weekend, Kia will randomly give away tickets to Sunday's All-Star Game. Kia's interactive environment will be open to NBA All-Star Weekend attendees from Friday, February 17Sunday, February 19.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.