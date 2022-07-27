Klymit Navigator Series

Klymit Navigator Series

 By Gathr Outdoors

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A Portion of Proceeds Benefit Nonprofit Camping To Connect, Helping Fund Outdoor Mentoring Experiences for Urban Youth

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit, a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, announced today the launch of its limited-edition Navigator collection. Grounded in the origins of outdoor exploration, the collection reimagines Klymit favorites like the Cross Canyon 4-Person Tent, Traverse Hammock and Static V Sleeping Pad, with new colors and prints inspired by the night sky and land topography. Items in the Navigator collection are beginning to roll out now exclusively on Klymit.com, with gear ranging in price from $17.99 - $289.99 MSRP. A portion of proceeds benefit Camping to Connect, a nonprofit dedicated to providing urban youth with outdoor mentorship experiences.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you