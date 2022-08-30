Klymit

Switchback Reclining Camp Chair Enables Campers to Lean Back and Relax

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit, a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear and camping accessories, announced today the Switchback Reclining Camp Chair which features three adjustable reclining positions, a high back for optimal head and neck support and foam-lined armrests. The features culminate to provide the ultimate lounging experience, perfect for relaxing around the campfire, in the backyard or even at sporting events. The Switchback Reclining Camp Chair is now available exclusively at Klymit.com for $119.99 MSRP.

