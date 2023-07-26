Support Local Journalism

Platform Continues to Build Scale within the Mountain West 

OREM, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services, today announced that Black Diamond Experts ("Black Diamond") and Bumble Breeze Plumbing, Heating and Air ("Bumble Breeze") have joined Any Hour's growing group of brands. These new partnerships bring together two of the leading brands in the rapidly growing Utah market, further cementing Any Hour's market leadership in the state, while also expanding its presence in Nevada.


