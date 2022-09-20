Support Local Journalism

Any Hour Expands Into New Strategic Markets and Positions Company for Continued Growth

OREM, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services in the Mountain West region, today announced that it has partnered with four additional leading home services businesses – Grapids Heating & Cooling ("Grapids"), Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical ("Precision"), Chandler Air ("Chandler"), and All Hours Air ("All Hours") – to further expand its operations in the Mountain West region and in new markets. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

