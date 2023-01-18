Support Local Journalism

Expands Presence in Strategic Markets and Positions Company for Continued Growth

OREM, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services, today announced partnerships with seven businesses – 3 Mountains Plumbing ("3 Mountains"), Connors Plumbing & Heating ("Connors"), EJ Plumbing ("EJ"), Oak Island Heating & Air Conditioning ("Oak Island"), Pacific Aire ("Pacific Aire"), We Care Plumbing, Heating, & Air ("We Care"), and Wizard Plumbing ("Wizard") – to further expand its operations into new markets, including California, Oregon, and Minnesota. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.


