Kodiak Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kodiak)

Kodiak Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kodiak)

 By Kodiak

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Oswalt brings deep industry experience and an exceptional cultural fit to the high-growth brand

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the fast-growing food company renowned for its high-protein, whole grain breakfast and snacking products, announces today the appointment of the company's new Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Oswalt.  Valerie will succeed co-founder and incumbent CEO, Joel Clark, and co-founder and President, Cameron Smith, who will both transition into roles on Kodiak's Board of Directors. This appointment charts a new chapter of growth for the company and builds on a number of exciting developments for Kodiak over the past 18 months, including a majority investment by L Catterton, the hiring of Cory Bayers (former Head of Global Marketing for Patagonia), and the appointment of renowned actor/producer Zac Efron as Board Member and Chief Brand Officer.  These developments build on Kodiak's powerful foundation, cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing food brands in America, with 30+% top line growth in the last 52 weeks and a 60+% revenue CAGR over the past 12 years.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.