PARK CITY, Utah, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Cakes, the natural foods brand known for interrupting sleepy grocery aisles with 100% whole grain flapjack & waffle mixes unveils an extensive lineup of new products across six categories available now at www.kodiakcakes.com, and at major retailers beginning this spring.
Flapjacks for All|
Kodiak Cakes expands its signature breakfast offerings with two new flapjack & waffle mixes to satisfy increasing demand for new varieties that further transform a once indulgent meal into a healthy option.
- Kodiak Cakes Plant-Based Classic Flapjack & Waffle Mix (18 oz.) – $5.99 SRP
- Provides clean and long-lasting nourishment through 100% whole grain ingredients and plant-based protein. This just-add-water mix packs in 12 grams of protein per serving.
- Kodiak Cakes Carb-Conscious Buttermilk Flapjack & Waffle Mix (12 oz.) – $6.99 SRP
- Keep your lower-carb goals on track with 14 grams of protein, no added sugar, and a wholesome mix of flours with only 15 grams of net carbs.
Power Waffles Just Got Fluffier
Kodiak Cakes unleashes more great taste and nourishment with the release of Thick & Fluffy Power Waffles. Simply pop two waffles in the toaster for a healthy breakfast in minutes.
- Kodiak Cakes Thick & Fluffy Power Waffles (13.75 oz.) – $5.99 SRP
- These Belgian style toaster waffles come in three delicious flavors: Blueberry, Buttermilk and Vanilla. Each have a fluffy texture and 12 grams of protein per serving.
Fuel Your Morning with Oatmeal
Kodiak Cakes Oatmeal is crafted to keep you full and fueled on busy days. This frontier staple now comes in three new flavors ready to enjoy in under a minute – just add water or milk and microwave.
- Kodiak Cakes Peaches & Cream Oatmeal Packets (10.58 oz.) – $5.50 SRP
- There's no sweeter start to the morning than the taste of delicious peaches and cream. Each box contains six packets, each packed with 12 grams of protein per serving.
- Kodiak Cakes Blueberries & Cream Oatmeal Cup (2.12 oz.) – $2.25 SRP
- It seems only natural to add the sweet taste of mountain blueberries to a warm cup of oatmeal. Each cup boasts 14 grams of protein per serving to help keep you full until lunch.
- Kodiak Cakes Classic Power Oats Cup (2.12 oz.) – $2.25 SRP
- This classic flavor allows you to customize your morning cup of oatmeal with endless toppings. Each cup delivers wholesome nutrition from 100% whole grain rolled oats and 12 grams of protein per serving.
(Healthy) Snacking Made Simple
Enjoy Kodiak Cakes new snack selections on the trail, in the car, in the morning, mid-day or late night. These snacks are packed with the nourishment you need and will satisfy even the grizzliest appetites.
- Kodiak Cakes Protein Balls™ No-Bake Protein Bite Mix (12.7 oz.) – $5.29 SRP
- This no-bake snack option comes in two delicious flavors: Oat Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate. Combine mix, water, honey, and your favorite nut butter and roll into 12 balls. Each prepared box is packed with 10 grams of protein per serving.
- Kodiak Cakes Protein Packed Crunchy Granola Bars (9.52 oz.) – $4.99 SRP (Available April 2020)
- This on-the-go snack comes in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Maple & Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter and Oat & Honey. Every box contains six pouches with two crunchy bars per pouch and 10 grams of protein per serving.
"There is no better way to celebrate 25 years of Kodiak Cakes then unveiling our most diverse product lineup this March," said Joel Clark, Co-Founder and CEO of Kodiak Cakes. "Watching our family-owned business rapidly reach new heights while fueling exploration is a dream come true. We're thrilled to continue to delve into new categories, and further our legacy by making more 'better for you' foods available to families nationwide."
Like all Kodiak Cakes products, these new protein packed items taste great and are crafted with 100% whole grain and non-GMO ingredients to fuel any adventure for today's frontier.
About Kodiak Cakes
Made to nourish adventure on today's frontier, Kodiak Cakes products aim to restore the real food tradition through 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Nestled among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak Cakes is the result of an heirloom whole wheat flapjack recipe originally sold out of a little red wagon by founder Joel Clark. Today, Kodiak Cakes crafts flapjack and waffle mixes, baking mixes, toaster waffles and flapjacks, and on-the-go cups and snacks. For more information about Kodiak Cakes, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.