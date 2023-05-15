...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Kroger Family of Companies is a longtime supporter of service members and military families, contributing more than $41 million to the USO through corporate funds and customer donations, making it the largest cumulative donor to the USO in the organization's 82-year history.
By The Kroger Co., United Service Organizations (USO)
The Kroger Family of Companies is a longtime supporter of service members and military families, contributing more than $41 million to the USO through corporate funds and customer donations, making it the largest cumulative donor to the USO in the organization's 82-year history.
By The Kroger Co., United Service Organizations (USO)
The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
By The Kroger Co., United Service Organizations (USO)
Two new mobile kitchens travel to the West Coast and Midwest during Military Appreciation Month
CINCINNATI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and United Service Organizations (USO) today announced the launch of two new Mobile Food Kitchens sponsored by Kroger to support military service members. Through this collaboration, the USO and Kroger provide nutritious meals to military members, whether they are supporting natural disaster relief, serving in remote locations or at basic training.
"Kroger is making a real difference for America's service members, from forward deployed bases to the kitchen tables of military families," said Brian Cowart, USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer.
Launched in 2022, the first USO Mobile Food Kitchen sponsored by Kroger is based in Atlanta, Georgia and has been in service throughout the year, including support for National Guard troops deployed to the Southeast to provide aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The new mobile food kitchens will make their way across the U.S. this month to be stationed in Kansas City, Kansas, serving the Midwest and Salt Lake City, Utah, serving the West Coast.
"These mobile food kitchens provide a taste of home and feed the spirit of those who serve our country," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to support our troops through Kroger's longstanding collaboration with the USO and give back to the military members and families who have sacrificed so greatly for our freedom."
The Kroger Family of Companies is a longtime supporter of service members and military families, contributing more than $41 million to the USO through corporate funds and customer donations, making it the largest cumulative donor to the USO in the organization's 82-year history.
To celebrate Military Appreciation Month and the launch of the Midwestern USO Mobile Food Kitchen, more than 100 Kroger associates assembled 2,500 care packages that the USO will distribute to service members as they head out or return from deployments in the coming year.
The Mobile USO Program brings the programs and services of the USO directly to service members serving in remote areas and to locations without a USO center. The vehicles, which operate in the U.S. and Europe, range in size from smaller sprinter vans to large recreational vehicles and provide a wide array of support capabilities. In 2022, 19 USO Mobile vehicles hosted more than 750 events.
The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.