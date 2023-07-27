KT Logo

KT Tape Wants You to be able to Tape Like A Pro With its New Mobile App

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT, the nation's leading kinesiology tape brand, today launched its first mobile app providing users with easy-to-follow instructions about how, when and why to use KT kinesiology tape.


