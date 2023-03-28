KURU

Leading footwear provider releases survey findings uncovering the current state of foot pain in America 

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KURU® Footwear, a supportive footwear ecommerce brand that fuels movement, today released its official 2023 Foot Pain Trends Report. Inclusive of notable industry findings and consumer insights, KURU's in-depth, medically-reviewed trends report showcases the current state of foot pain in America as well as what factors impact individuals when purchasing footwear to suit their needs.


